Supervisory Committee of ‘Palestine is Central Nation’s Issue’ conference approves final arrangements for launching conference’s work



The Supreme Supervisory Committee of the Second Conference, ‘Palestine is the nation’s central issue,’ approved in its meeting today, Saturday, headed by the Prime Minister of the caretaker government, Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor, the final arrangements related to the conference scheduled to launch its work the day after tomorrow, Monday, with local, Arab, Islamic, and international participation.

The committee began its meeting by reciting Al-Fatiha for the souls of all of the honorable martyrs of the homeland and the sons of the Palestinian people, whose souls rose in defense of the right and victory for legitimate rights to dignity, independence, and defense of land and honor.

The Supreme Committee reviewed the report of the Preparatory Committee on the arrangements and preparations for the second conference, which explained that 80 scientific research and participations were accepted out of the total research and participations that were submitted to the relevant committees, including 72 from Yemen

and 8 external contributions in addition to the political contributions..

The report pointed out that most of the technical and preparation work related to the conference site had been completed, whether in aspects of communications and direct transmission of the conference proceedings or anything related to preparing the main hall in terms of audio, etc.

The Supreme Committee approved the proposal submitted by the Preparatory Committee regarding extending an invitation to representatives of the United Nations and international organizations working in Yemen, as well as representatives of the Saudi, African, Arab and Islamic communities present in Sana’a to attend the opening of the conference or participate in it.

The Supreme Committee praised all the efforts , work carried out by the Preparatory Committee , the rest of the specialized committees and their level of accomplishment of the tasks assigned to each of them.

It highly appreciated the vital cooperation provided by the ministries included in the

committee’s report and various other parties that contributed directly or indirectly to supporting the preparation process for holding the second conference, which will be held under the auspices of the Revolutionary Leadership and the Supreme Political Council.

The Supreme Committee stressed the great importance of this conference, which comes in light of the positive and very important fundamental changes witnessed by the Palestinian issue since the beginning of Al-Aqsa Flood Battle, and what is being achieved in the course of its continuation and the escalation of its blessed and painful operations against the Zionist enemy, with effective and continuous support from the axis of resistance, especially Yemen, Iran, Lebanon, and Iraq.

