Oil ministry discusses course of implementation of National Vision



A meeting in Sana’a chaired by the Minister of Oil and Minerals in the caretaker government, Ahmed Daris, discussed on Saturday the progress of the implementation of projects related to the national vision in the Ministry of Oil and Minerals and its affiliated units.

The meeting, which included Undersecretary Nasser Al-Aji, Assistant Undersecretary for Minerals Affairs Dr. Yahya Al-Ajam, and the ministry’s leaders, touched on aspects related to the steps to implement the vision in the field of expanding investments, exploiting mineral and oil resources, providing oil and gas derivatives, and activating the activities and tasks of the various units of the ministry.

In the meeting, Minister Daris pointed to the importance of raising the pace of completion of projects related to the national vision to build the modern Yemeni state in the oil and minerals sector, pointing to the procedures of the ministry and its units to enhance the role of the oil sector and its contribution to the national economy, by expand

ing investments and activating various units and sectors.

He stressed the need to absorb and implement the directives of the Leader of the Revolution and the Supreme Political Council, within the programs and work plans of the ministry and its units, and that the projects be linked to achieving the strategic objectives of the national vision.

Minister Daris pointed to the importance of evaluating performance and determining the directions of future work for the sectors and public departments of the ministry and its units. He urged the doubling of efforts and the commitment of the units to provide the Ministry with reports related to the completion of work in real time and to achieve the desired goals.

He stressed the importance of everyone assuming responsibility with regard to the implementation of the national vision and activating the various units of the ministry to play their role to the fullest. He praised the efforts made by the leaders and cadres of the ministry and its units in this field.

Sourc

e: Yemen News Agency