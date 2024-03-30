Meeting discusses dairy industry localization strategy implementation



A meeting held today,Saturday, in Sana’a, headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade for the Internal Trade Sector, Muhammad Qatran, discussed the implementation of the national strategy for the localization of the dairy industry.

In the meeting, which was attended by the Executive Director General of the Yemeni Organization for Standardization and Metrology, Sam Al-Bashiri, and representatives of dairy industry companies, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade praised the fruitful cooperation between the Ministry and dairy industry companies in making the strategy a success and the use of locally produced milk as inputs to various food industries.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade indicated that the Ministry is opening discussition all comments of dairy producers and manufacturers in a way that contributes to enhancing local production in quantity and quality.

For his part, the Executive Director General of the Yemeni Authority for Standardi

zation, Metrology and Quality Control pointed out the importance of adhering to standard specifications in the dairy industry, pointing out the importance of continuing coordination between the authority , local producers and manufacturers to complete the process of switching milk production to animal fat.

For their part, representatives of dairy factories reviewed the steps they have taken in using locally produced milk in the dairy , food industries and the process of transitioning towards producing milk with animal fat.

They appreciated the response and cooperation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade in resolving the problems and obstacles they face.

Source: Yemen News Agency