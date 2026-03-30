Senate President Engages in Diplomatic Talks with Mexican Foreign Minister

Amman: Senate President Faisal Fayez met with Mexican Foreign Minister Juan Ram³n de la Fuente to discuss ways to strengthen Jordan-Mexico relations.

According to Jordan News Agency, the meeting, which addressed developments in the Middle East, took place on the sidelines of Fayez's participation in the 46th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action and the 4th Meeting of the Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians for the Oceans, held at the Mexican Senate in Mexico City.

Fayez called for establishing a Jordanian-Mexican Business Council to facilitate direct communication between the business communities of both countries and agreements and cooperation protocols that Amman and Mexico City signed. He stated that Jordan is committed to increasing trade exchange, promoting joint investments, and facilitating the movement of goods with Mexico.

Fayez presented an overview of the current situation in the Middle East, stating that the region is experiencing security and political tensions due to ongoing conflicts and the absence of a political horizon to end Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people and enable them to exercise their legitimate rights. He added that the repercussions of the Iranian-American-Israeli conflict pose serious threats to regional and global security and stability.

He discussed the ongoing efforts of His Majesty King Abdullah II to promote security and stability in the region in accordance with international resolutions and the UN Charter. Fayez said that the King continues to engage at regional and international levels to end the suffering of the Palestinian people, halt Israeli aggression, and promote values of tolerance and coexistence.

He warned of the dangers of continued escalation in the region and that expanding the scope of the conflict would lead to further instability and destruction. He said that Jordan would not allow itself to become a battleground for any party and reiterated the Kingdom's rejection of any aggression that threatens its sovereignty or the security of Arab states.

Fayez condemned attacks targeting Jordan and other Arab countries as "unacceptable." He called for ending the ongoing conflict and urged the international community to work toward comprehensive de-escalation efforts that restore stability and promote peace. He said that efforts to resolve the crisis should not distract from the need to end the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, ensure the delivery of aid, and achieve a just and comprehensive solution based on the two-state framework.

He added that Jordan rejects attempts to impose solutions at its expense or forcibly displace the Palestinian people. Fayez called for international support, including from Mexico, for efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace based on international legitimacy. He commended Mexico's support for the two-state solution and the Hashemite custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.

In turn, de la Fuente praised the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in maintaining Jordan's stability amid regional challenges. He praised the Kingdom for assisting in repatriating Mexican nationals from conflict zones. He said that Mexico is interested in strengthening cooperation with Jordan and activating agreements. He said that he would continue consultations with Jordan's Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, on issues of mutual interest.

On the sidelines of the forum, Fayez met with President of Parliamentarians for Global Action, Syed Naveed Qamar, where discussions focused on enhancing Jordanian-Pakistani parliamentary relations and expanding joint parliamentary cooperation. Talks covered regional developments, including the situation in Palestine and broader regional tensions. Fayez commended Pakistan's efforts to de-escalate tensions, calling for continued coordination to promote regional stability.

He said that Jordan is committed to supporting efforts aimed at ending conflicts and enhancing security in the region. Fayez met with Greek parliamentary representative Donisi Theodora, where discussions focused on strengthening Jordanian-Greek parliamentary relations and coordinating positions on issues of mutual interest within international parliamentary forums. The talks addressed the role of parliaments in reducing tensions and resolving conflicts globally. Parliamentarians for Global Action is an international non-profit network comprising more than 1,300 parliamentarians from around 111 countries, working to promote democracy, human rights, the rule of law, peace, and international justice.