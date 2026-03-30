  • Date: March 30, 2026

Army Foils 2 Attempts to Smuggle Narcotics Using Balloons

Amman: The Eastern Military Zone thwarted two attempts to smuggle a quantity of narcotics using electronically guided balloons early Saturday morning. Through surveillance, border guard units detected the balloons and coordinated with security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department to address the situation. According to Jordan News Agency, the seized substances were handed over to the relevant authorities for further action. The collaboration highlights the ongoing efforts to combat smuggling activities along the borders.

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