Jordan to Host Green Climate Fund Regional Office

Amman: The Board of Directors of the Green Climate Fund has officially chosen Jordan to host the Fund's new regional office, underscoring the Kingdom's leading regional and international role in supporting climate action and promoting sustainable development in the Middle East, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, the Ministry of Environment announced on Saturday.

According to Jordan News Agency, the decision is an international recognition of Jordan's commitment to addressing environmental and climate challenges. Amman will become a regional hub for coordinating climate efforts, facilitating access to climate finance, and promoting the exchange of expertise and knowledge among countries in the region.

It will also strengthen regional and international partnerships and support the implementation of joint programs and initiatives to address climate challenges, said the ministry.

Jordan's choice was based on a number of factors, most notably the Kingdom's geopolitical stability and its strategic location, which makes it a natural hub for regional cooperation. Other key factors include national achievements in climate projects, most importantly the Aqaba-Amman water desalination and conveyance project, one of the largest projects supported by the Green Climate Fund, it said.

Furthermore, Jordan's national leadership and progressive vision in the environmental field have solidified its position as a reliable partner in global climate governance, said the ministry.

"This achievement is a regional responsibility," commented Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman, adding that the regional office will contribute to enhancing access to climate finance for countries in the region, supporting capacity building and knowledge exchange among Arab and friendly countries, and accelerating the implementation of joint projects to address climate challenges, particularly water scarcity and the promotion of renewable energy projects.

Jordan's selection for the Green Climate Fund's regional office, he pointed out, marks a key milestone in the Kingdom's journey towards strengthening regional and international climate action, and reflects international confidence in its role in supporting environmental efforts and achieving sustainable development.

"It is a message of hope, cooperation, and progress for the entire region," he said, pledging the Kingdom will continue to work in a spirit of responsibility and transparency as the voice of the region in international forums, and contribute to supporting global efforts to address climate change and build a more sustainable future.