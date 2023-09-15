  • Date: September 16, 2023
Saudi Foreign Minister Meets with President of Comoros

Prince Faisal conveyed the greetings of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, to the President and their sincere wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the Comoros.

For his part, President Assouman conveyed his greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and HRH Crown Prince and his wishes of further progress and prosperity for the Saudi government and people.

The meeting reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in various fields as well as the latest international developments.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

