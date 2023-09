The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) on Wednesday distributed 6,000 date cartons in Al-Qatn district, Marib governorate, Yemen, benefiting 18,000 individuals, as part of the project to distribute date aid in the Republic of Yemen for the year 2023.

This assistance comes as part of the relief and humanitarian efforts provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through KSrelief to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people.

Source: Saudi Press Agency