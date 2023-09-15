  • Date: September 16, 2023
IsDB to Fund Mauritanian Education Institutions with €46.57 Million

The Board of Directors of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) today approved €46.57 million in funding to establish higher education institutions in Mauritania.

IsDB said that the initiative is supported by its firm belief that education is the key to a world of opportunities and that it is committed to making it accessible to young people in Mauritania. With this funding, the bank said it was taking important steps towards increasing access to quality higher education.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

