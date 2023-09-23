  • Date: September 24, 2023
Saudi Foreign Minister Meets Brunei Second Foreign Minister

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met yesterday with Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Erywan Yusof on the sidelines of the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields in addition to the latest international developments.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, and Director General of the Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

