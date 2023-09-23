Two Palestinian Protesters Injured by Occupation Forces Gunfire

Two Palestinian protesters were injured by live ammunition while others suffered from tear gas inhalation on Saturday after Israeli occupation forces targeted nonviolent protesters along the eastern border of the Gaza Strip.

The Palestine News and Info Agency (WAFA) said that while stationed in fortified positions along the border, Israeli occupation soldiers fired live shots and toxic tear gas canisters at dozens of youngsters who were demonstrating near the border fence.

For the 8th consecutive day, peaceful marches continue in several locations east of the Gaza Strip, protesting Israel’s blockade imposed on the strip, in addition to ongoing Israeli occupation forces crimes against the Palestinian people and their sanctuaries.

Source: Qatar News Agency