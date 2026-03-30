Russia Announces Ban on Gasoline Exports Amid Global Market Volatility

Amman: Russia is imposing a ban on all gasoline exports starting in April, citing volatility in global energy markets and the need to safeguard domestic fuel supplies.

According to Jordan News Agency, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak informed journalists on Saturday about the government's decision in response to the disruptions in global oil and petroleum product markets. These disruptions have been driven by the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has resulted in significant price fluctuations.

Novak stated that a decision had been made to suspend exports of all types of gasoline until further notice, aiming to stabilize domestic fuel availability and prices. The ban underscores Russia's focus on ensuring that its internal markets remain insulated from broader global economic uncertainties.