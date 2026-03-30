Jordan’s Pharmaceutical Industries Bolster National Drug Security: Atrash

Amman: Representative of the pharmaceutical and medical supplies sector at the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI), Dr. Fadi Atrash, affirmed that the Kingdom's pharmaceutical industry is a fundamental pillar in achieving national drug security and strengthening Jordan's strategic stockpile of human medicines.

According to Jordan News Agency, Atrash emphasized the sector's ongoing support for national efforts, working in coordination with official bodies to ensure the availability of medicines for citizens in adequate quantities at stable prices. This initiative aims to enhance the resilience of Jordan's health system and its ability to manage various circumstances effectively.

Atrash highlighted the strategic importance of the Jordanian pharmaceutical industry, citing its contribution to national drug security under all conditions. He noted the sector's proven strength and reliability during the COVID-19 pandemic, successfully operating at full capacity to support the Kingdom's stockpile of human medicines, sterilization, and disinfection supplies, despite global supply chain challenges.

He pointed out that the sector has a flexible and expandable production capacity, allowing it to respond swiftly to any surge in demand. Local companies adhere to internationally recognized quality and control standards, boosting confidence in Jordanian pharmaceuticals both locally and internationally.

Atrash referred to a recent meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr. Ibrahim Bdour, local manufacturers, and importers of medicines and medical supplies. The discussion focused on the current state of pharmaceutical stocks and supply chain challenges, with ongoing coordination among stakeholders to ensure the continued availability of medicines.

The sector boasts an annual production capacity of up to JD1.5 billion, relying on a successful business model centered on generic drugs under international brand names while maintaining high international standards. Atrash noted the pharmaceutical industry as one of the most promising sectors in Jordan, driven by advanced expertise and high quality.

Jordan now produces over 5,000 pharmaceutical products, a significant increase from previous years. Atrash emphasized that pharmaceutical factories in the Kingdom are continuously expanding production lines, making strategic investments, and keeping pace with technological advancements to develop new products. This approach strengthens their market position, quality, and competitiveness in export markets.

The pharmaceutical sector in Jordan comprises 30 facilities nationwide, with a registered capital of approximately JD350 million. These facilities provide 10,000 direct job opportunities, with 35 percent held by women, and export to 85 markets worldwide.

According to foreign trade figures issued by the Department of Statistics, the Kingdom's exports of pharmaceutical products grew by 5.1% last year, reaching JD642 million, compared to JD611 million in 2024.