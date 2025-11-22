Bitget Supports Earthquake Relief Efforts in Northern Cebu Through Community-Led Donation Drive

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), extended support to communities affected by the recent 6.9 magnitude earthquake in northern Cebu, Philippines, through a donation drive conducted in partnership with the Bitget and The Ascent Project. The initiative provided essential relief supplies to 118 residents in Bogo City and San Remigio who were heavily impacted by the disaster.

The earthquake, recorded as the strongest to hit northern Cebu in decades, caused widespread damage across the region, leaving thousands displaced and local infrastructure severely damaged. In response, Bitget funded a PHP 100,000 relief effort that enabled the distribution of food packs, hygiene kits, and other critical necessities to over one hundred families still recovering from the aftermath.

Led by The Ascent Project and supported by local volunteers, the relief operation took place on November 2. The team coordinated with barangay officials to identify affected households and ensure aid reached those with the most urgent needs. Many families were still without stable access to electricity and clean water, and the relief arrived at a crucial time as weather alerts signaled another approaching storm.

“My heart goes out to people that have been struggling during this difficult time. Our community in Cebu has helped us stand with those in need during such distress, we hope to support and continue building trust,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

The donation was mobilized through Bitget’s local trading community, one of the company’s longest-running grassroots groups in Southeast Asia, reflecting Bitget’s approach of working directly with user communities to identify urgent needs and provide timely support.

The initiative also forms part of Bitget’s broader global impact strategy, which includes long term partnerships such as its collaboration with UNICEF to expand digital and blockchain education for over 1 million young people by 2027.

As recovery in northern Cebu continues, Bitget and its Philippine community partners are evaluating additional ways to provide assistance and support for rebuilding initiatives. The UEX remains committed to extending its presence beyond trading platforms and contributing to meaningful, on ground support where its communities need it most.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 120 million users with access to millions of crypto tokens, tokenized stocks, ETFs, and other real-world assets.

Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027.

