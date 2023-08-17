Regent attends tactical military exercise

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, on Thursday attended a tactical military exercise conducted by the Royal Artillery Corps and the Fire and Manoeuvre Corps. The exercise included artillery fire, the targeting of aerial and ground targets, as well as the destruction of bridges and roads. The drill entailed training on planning and coordination by the Fire and Manoeuvre Corps to support units on the ground. On the margins of the exercise, Crown Prince Al Hussein toured an exhibition showing a command and control system, as well as an advanced field artillery tactical data system, which was recently incorporated into the Royal Artillery Corps. His Royal Highness met with the participants in the exercise and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), commending their professionalism and exceptional skills in undertaking their duties. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Royal Artillery Corps Commander Brig. Gen. Kayed Dheisat, and the directors of the Fire and Manoeuvre Corps, as well as various senior JAF officers attended the exercise.

Source: Jordan News Agency