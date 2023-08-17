  • Date: August 18, 2023
  • Date: August 18, 2023

Regent attends tactical military exercise

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the Regent, on Thursday attended a tactical military exercise conducted by the Royal Artillery Corps and the Fire and Manoeuvre Corps. The exercise included artillery fire, the targeting of aerial and ground targets, as well as the destruction of bridges and roads. The drill entailed training on planning and coordination by the Fire and Manoeuvre Corps to support units on the ground. On the margins of the exercise, Crown Prince Al Hussein toured an exhibition showing a command and control system, as well as an advanced field artillery tactical data system, which was recently incorporated into the Royal Artillery Corps. His Royal Highness met with the participants in the exercise and conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF), commending their professionalism and exceptional skills in undertaking their duties. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, Royal Artillery Corps Commander Brig. Gen. Kayed Dheisat, and the directors of the Fire and Manoeuvre Corps, as well as various senior JAF officers attended the exercise.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages