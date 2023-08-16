Lantronix Announces 2023 SmartEdge Channel Partner Program Award Winners

Representing Lantronix’s Global and Diverse Partner Ecosystem, SmartEdge Channel Partner Winners Deliver Lantronix Solutions to the World

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and the Intelligent IT market, today announced the winners of its SmartEdge Partner Program Awards, highlighting its best channel partners of 2023. Awards were given in three regions: North America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The winners are:

North America

SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Securitas

Smartedge Newcomer: CPV Micro (CALA VAR)

SmartEdge Innovation: Industrial Networking Solutions (INS)

Asia Pacific (APAC)

SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Acromax Inc.

SmartEdge Newcomer: Beijing Botoo Zhilian

SmartEdge Innovation: Videotechnica

SmartEdge Software/Service: Sheeltron Digital Systems Pvt Ltd.

Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA)

SmartEdge Partner of the Year: Atlantik Elektronik

SmartEdge Newcomer: Wesco Anixter

SmartEdge Innovation: Data Equipment

SmartEdge Software/Services: Tritech

“This year’s SmartEdge Partner Program winners have exceeded our program requirements and expectations in driving sales and building long-term relationships with our mutual customers. We applaud their efforts and look forward to our continued mutual success,” said Roger Holliday, VP of Worldwide Sales at Lantronix.

About the SmartEdge Partner Program

Lantronix’s SmartEdge Partner Program was designed to help Value-Added Resellers (VARs) and Systems Integrators (SIs) drive revenues by differentiating their offerings with Lantronix’s innovative Industrial Internet of Things (IoT), Remote Environment Management (REM), Out-of-Band Management (OOBM) and Mobility/Connectivity solutions.

For more information on the Lantronix SmartEdge Partner Program, visit https://www.lantronix.com/ partners/smart-edge-program- information/.

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global provider of secure turnkey solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Remote Environment Management (REM), offering Software as a Service (SaaS), connectivity services, engineering services and intelligent hardware.

Lantronix enables its customers to accelerate time to market and increase operational up-time and efficiency by providing reliable, secure and connected Intelligent Edge IoT and Remote Management Gateway solutions.

Lantronix’s products and services dramatically simplify the creation, development, deployment and management of IoT and IT projects across Robotics, Automotive, Wearables, Video Conferencing, Industrial, Medical, Logistics, Smart Cities, Security, Retail, Branch Office, Server Room and Datacenter applications. For more information, visit the Lantronix website.

