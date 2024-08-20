Reef Saudi Supports Jazan’s Sorghum Farmers

The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program (Reef Saudi) has completed a study exploring the viability of creating a community seed bank and producing sorghum silage in Jazan region.

The research is part of a broader project designed to bolster the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture’s capacity to implement sustainable rural development programs.

For the research, a group of experts in forage production discussed the possibility of establishing a community seed bank and producing sorghum silage from the green mass of high-yielding corn.

The study aims to inform small-scale farmers about the importance of high-quality seeds in agricultural production, as well as to differentiate between grains and seeds.

Source: Saudi Press Agency