ICESCO Issues Study on Combating Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property in Arab Countries

The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) on Monday issued the study “Legislative Mechanisms for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Cultural Property in Arab Countries” to provide a legal framework for its protection in the organization’s member states.

The study offers practical solutions to strengthen the legal and institutional capacity of Arab countries in light of the growing challenges. It aims to foster coordination and the exchange of expertise in the best legislative practices, and to address gaps in national laws.

ICESCO stressed its commitment to protecting cultural heritage and strengthening laws used to combat the growing threat of illicit trafficking in cultural property.

Source: Saudi Press Agency