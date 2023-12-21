  • Date: December 23, 2023
  • Date: December 23, 2023

Public university students can amend grant, loan applications online-Khatib


Amman: For the academic year 2023-2024, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research allowed Jordan’s public university students, who applied to benefit from internal grants and loans, to electronically modify their application data without need to contact the ministry or visit its headquarters.

In a statement to “Petra” on Thursday, the ministry’s media spokesperson, Muhannad Khatib, said students, who applied online, are eligible to benefit from grants by logging in again electronically and amending their application data on the main portal.
Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages