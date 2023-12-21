Ministry Signs pound 97Mln Deal for Jordan Valley Water Network Rehabilitation



Amman: The Ministry of Water has finalized the agreement for Package 7 of the Deir Alla and Karama water networks rehabilitation project in the Jordan Valley, valued at approximately 97.24 million euros.

The project, a significant investment in the Jordan Valley’s water infrastructure, is being financed through a loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) and self-financing measures, according to a Ministry of Water statement released Thursday.

The signing ceremony, held in Amman, was attended by Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Saud, EIB Representative Souad Farsi, and USAID’s Water and Environment Office Director Andrew McKim.

This project’s design, studies, and supervision, fully funded by a USAID grant, aim to enhance water supply across 17 areas in the Deir Alla and Al Karama districts. It encompasses 7 packages designed to minimize water loss, ensure equitable drinking water distribution, and cut operational costs.

This initiative is a strategic effort to develop and improve the water net

work infrastructure, ultimately benefiting local citizens, the ministry said.

Minister Abu Saud highlighted that this project is part of the Ministry/ Water Authority’s focused strategy to expedite the development of new water networks. This approach, he stressed, addresses the escalating demand and corrects imbalances recently observed in certain areas.

The project promises to enhance water services by introducing natural flow pumping, which is expected to extend network longevity, increase supply efficiency, and promote equitable water distribution.

Abu Saud also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to addressing the growing water demand throughout the Kingdom. The current project portfolio includes the construction of transmission lines and distribution networks spanning 450 km, with varied diameters and materials, and the establishment of a primary pumping station in Abu Al-Ziegan.

This station, equipped with three pumping units (including one for emergencies), and three additional smaller stations, i

s designed to efficiently deliver water to elevated regions.

The project also involves installing 1,100 home connections, constructing 8 new tanks with capacities ranging from 500 to 5,500 cubic meters, and implementing the SCADA system at the Abu Al-Ziegan control station. The 7-package project includes drilling 16 wells, rehabilitating the Abu Al-Ziegan desalination station, and establishing networks, tanks, and pumping stations.

Minister Abu Saud expressed gratitude for the support from the European Union, particularly through the EIB and USAID, in funding crucial water and sanitation projects. This support is essential for overcoming the water sector challenges amidst increasing demand.

EIB Representative Farsi conveyed her satisfaction with the ongoing and constructive collaboration with the Jordanian water sector. She emphasized the bank’s commitment to further fruitful cooperation.

Secretary-General of the Water Authority, Wael Douiri, stated that this package, undertaken by a local contractor, wil

l meet the highest standards and timelines. It is set to serve areas like Damia, Maadi, Al-Arda, and Maysarah Fanoush, involving 97 km of networks and 3,250 connections. Douiri noted that most project packages have been transferred, with the remaining ones soon to be tendered.

Source: Jordan News Agency