Jordan, Netherlands Discuss Urgent Gaza Humanitarian Aid



Amman: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi engaged in discussions on Thursday with the Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hanke Bruins Slot, regarding the grave consequences of ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The focus of the talks was on efforts to secure a ceasefire and provide immediate, sustainable humanitarian aid to address the escalating challenges in the Strip.

Safadi and Slot emphasized the urgent necessity of facilitating the prompt entry of sufficient humanitarian aid into Gaza, recognizing the deepening humanitarian crisis. Both ministers unequivocally rejected the displacement of Palestinians within or outside the occupied Palestinian territory.

Safadi underscored the imperative of an immediate halt to the aggression against Gaza, calling for heightened international efforts to stop the violence and the resulting loss of life and infrastructure.

Highlighting Jordan’s steadfast stance, Safadi said Jordan rejects any approach de

aling with Gaza in isolation from the West Bank and occupied Jerusalem. He advocated for a comprehensive plan to end the war, emphasizing a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution and established terms of reference.

Safadi urged the United Nations Security Council to adopt a draft resolution presented by the United Arab Emirates, centered on the delivery of humanitarian aid. He cautioned that a failure to pass the resolution would signify dangerous double standards in applying international law.

The minister also warned against Israel’s illegal and inhumane actions in the West Bank, including occupied Jerusalem, where the rights of Muslims and Christians to freedom of worship are besieged. He warned that continued Israeli aggression in the West Bank could escalate the situation dangerously.

Safadi and Slot explored avenues to build on the discussions held by the Arab-Islamic ministerial committee on international action to halt the Gaza war in Oslo with the Nordic countries and Benelux Union

member states.

Addressing the issue of drug and weapons smuggling across the Syrian border into Jordan, Safadi emphasized Jordan’s commitment to countering this threat and safeguarding its interests, security, and stability.

Slot extended condolences to Jordan over the recent killing of a border guard soldier during a clash with smugglers on the Jordanian-Syrian border. She affirmed the Netherlands’ solidarity with Jordan against terrorism and the dangers of drug and weapons smuggling.

Reiterating support for the two-state solution, Slot emphasized her country’s backing for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and announced an increase in financial support.

She acknowledged the crucial role played by Jordan under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II in resolving regional crises and promoting security, stability, and peace in the region.

Moreover, the ministers discussed enhancing the longstanding relations between the two countries, particularly in economic

domains.

