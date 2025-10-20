Public Prosecution Charges 51 Students, 4 Juveniles Over University of Jordan Riots

Amman: The Public Prosecution has filed four charges against 51 university students and 4 juveniles accused of involvement in acts of rioting and violence that took place on the University of Jordan campus last Thursday. The maximum penalty for these charges under the law is up to three years in prison.

According to Jordan News Agency, Amman’s Public Prosecutor, Dr. Hassan Al-Abdallat, stated on Friday that a total of 55 individuals, both students and juveniles from both sides of the altercation, have been detained pending investigation, which is still ongoing.

Al-Abdallat mentioned that the charges brought against the detainees include unlawful assembly, assault on public property, causing damage to private property, and physical harm and brawling.

The Public Prosecution has ordered that all defendants be held in correctional and rehabilitation centers for one week while investigations continue.

It is also expected that several shop owners located inside and around the university will file complaints with the Public Prosecution after their stores were attacked and damaged during the incidents. Under the law, some of the charges carry a maximum sentence of up to three years in prison.