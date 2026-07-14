Normal Summer Weather Conditions Forecasted Across Kingdom Through Friday

Amman: Normal summer weather is expected on Tuesday across most parts of the Kingdom. However, hot conditions will prevail in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will be moderate northwesterly, occasionally active in the Badia areas. According to Jordan News Agency, these weather conditions will persist through Friday, with standard summer temperatures in most areas and hot weather continuing in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Moderate northwesterly winds are expected to remain active at times over the Badia. Temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to range between 34°C and 22°C in eastern Amman, 32°C and 20°C in western Amman, 29°C and 17°C in the northern highlands, 30°C and 16°C in the Sharah Highlands, 39°C and 23°C in the Badia, 34°C and 21°C in the plains, 40°C and 25°C in the northern Jordan Valley, 42°C and 28°C in the southern Jordan Valley, 41°C and 27°C at the Dead Sea, and 42°C and 28°C in the Gulf of Aqaba.