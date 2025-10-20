Police Nab Drivers After Wedding Convoy Shuts Down Highway Tunnel

Amman: Police have arrested four drivers after a wedding convoy brought traffic to a standstill inside a highway tunnel near Amman, officials said Friday.

According to Jordan News Agency, the incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, showed several cars blocking lanes on the busy Amman-Zarqa highway while participants got out to celebrate, forcing other motorists to stop.

Police said investigators quickly tracked down the vehicles and their drivers. All four cars were seized and will remain impounded for the legal holding period, according to the Public Security Directorate.