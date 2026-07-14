Preparations Underway for Jerash Festival, Says Governor

Amman: The Governor of Jerash, Malik Khreisat, announced that all executive, security, and service agencies in the governorate are fully prepared to host the upcoming edition of the Jerash Festival for Culture and Arts.

According to Jordan News Agency, Petra, Khreisat stated that direct coordination with the festival's management is ongoing to ensure an edition that highlights Jordan's cultural and tourism significance globally. The governorate has devised an integrated plan, supervised by specialized committees, to guarantee organization, safety, and comfort for both local and international visitors.

Khreisat noted that local authorities have collaborated with the Public Security Directorate and the Traffic Department to implement a traffic plan to prevent congestion around the Jerash Archaeological Site. This plan includes the preparation of spacious, secure, and free parking lots for thousands of vehicles, along with a fleet of free shuttle buses to transport visitors from these lots to the main gates. Additionally, alternative routes for cargo trucks will be designated to maintain a smooth traffic flow.

Furthermore, the Greater Jerash Municipality, along with public works and various directorates, has worked to rehabilitate the archaeological site and its surroundings. Maintenance on lighting networks has been completed, backup power generators secured, cleanliness campaigns intensified, and equipped medical points and mobile clinics set up to handle emergencies.

To support the local community, the governorate has allocated free spaces in the main plaza for charitable societies, local artisans, and productive kitchens to market handmade crafts and traditional foods. Khreisat mentioned that the festival will also create temporary job opportunities for local youth in various roles.