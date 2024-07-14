President meets Minister of Communications
Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of the Supreme Political Council, met with the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Engineer Misfer Al-Numair.
During the meeting, the work progress of the Ministry of Communications and its affiliated institutions and bodies and their development plans and programs for the year 1446 AD were discussed, which contribute to improving the level of performance and improving the services of the communications sector.
Source: Yemen News Agency