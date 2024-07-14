Standing with Gaza…is religious, moral & humanitarian duty

Based on its religious, moral and humanitarian duty towards the oppressed Palestinians, the Yemeni armed forces continue their war against the forces of aggression in the Red and Arab seas, Bab al-Mandab Strait, and follow developments in the situation in Gaza Strip, especially the massacres committed by the occupation against civilians.

The whole world is following the battle of truth that the Yemeni Navy is waging against the most powerful American, British and European colonial naval legends. What the Yemeni Navy achieved with its available capabilities astonished the world, as it faces advanced and sophisticated colonial naval fleets, but this does not give it the possibility of superiority, because it is fighting without a cause, and its motive is missing combat.

There are facts that emerge from the reality of this confrontation, perhaps the most prominent of which are:

First: The decisive factor in any battle, at any time and place, is the human being, not the weapon.

Second: What is more important

than advanced weapons is the cause for which the fighter is fighting and his combat doctrine with which he is armed in the face of his enemies, which is an important matter that goes beyond the strength of the weapon, no matter how advanced it is.

Third: The feeling of the oppression of the Palestinians constitutes a strong moral motivation in the battle and gives a double dimension to military confrontations.

Now, after the complete inability of the American aggressor to achieve any military victory, he resorted to economic war against the Yemeni people, this has become clear in a series of measures that the American and Saudis instructed the Central Bank in Aden to take, which confirms the lack of intention and seriousness of America and Saudi Arabia in achieving peace in Yemen. However, as the revolution leader, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, confirmed, Sana’a will not be an easy prey for the Saudi regime , the American aggressor, and will reciprocate any hostile step against it.

A new reality between Sa

na’a and Riyadh will be determined by the next actions of both parties, which may lead to a direct confrontation between them, the consequences of which Saudi Arabia and America will bear in full.

Source: Yemen News Agency