President Al-Mashat met Shura Council Speaker

His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Head of the Supreme Political Council, met today with the Speaker of the Shura Council, Muhammad Hussein Al-Aidarous.

During the meeting, Al-Aidarous briefed President Al-Mashat on the work of the Shura Council during the past year, and also presented a report on the situation in the occupied provinces.

President Al-Mashat praised the societal activity of the Shura Council members through visits to the fronts, the community and the mobilization of energies in the US-Saudi aggression face.

He stressed that the collapse of the local currency in the occupied provinces, the lack of electricity, water services, and the security chaos are the result of the policies of impoverishment and starvation practiced by the American-Saudi occupier in the occupied provinces.

President Al-Mashat indicated that the economic war on the Yemeni people, besieging them, transferring the operations of the Central Bank, and cutting the salaries of all state employees, indicates that the US-Saudi aggression has been pursuing starvation policies for this people since the beginning of the aggression.

Source: Yemen News Agency