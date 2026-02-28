Police Monitor Accounts Spreading Misinformation

Amman: The Public Security Directorate (PSD) announced that its Cybercrime Unit is closely monitoring social media accounts that spread misinformation aimed at misleading public opinion or undermining state institutions.

According to Jordan News Agency, the PSD's media spokesperson confirmed that several account holders have been identified and their names circulated. The Directorate is tracking pages believed to be operating from outside the Kingdom.

The spokesperson urged the public to rely on official sources for information and to refrain from sharing videos or news without verification. He emphasised that official entities proactively provide accurate information of public interest, particularly amid the current regional military escalation.