King Receives Call from Iraq PM

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah II on Saturday received a phone call from Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, during which they discussed ways to reduce regional escalation.

According to Jordan News Agency, His Majesty condemned the attack on Jordanian territory, stressing that the Kingdom will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety of its citizens and protect its security and sovereignty.

The King reiterated Jordan's categorical rejection of any actions that undermine the sovereignty, security, and stability of Arab countries, stressing the need for restraint and dialogue to resolve crises and avoid escalation.