ICRC President Urges Respect for Rules of War Amid Military Escalation in Mideast

Amman: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Saturday called for upholding the rules of war as military escalation in the Middle East starts. ICRC president Mirjana Spoljaric said in a press release that military escalation in the Middle East is igniting a dangerous chain reaction across the region, with potentially devastating consequences for civilians.

According to Jordan News Agency, Spoljaric emphasized the importance of adhering to international humanitarian law during armed conflicts, specifically citing the Geneva Conventions. She highlighted the imperative to protect civilian infrastructure, including hospitals, homes, and schools, from attacks. Furthermore, Spoljaric stressed that medical personnel and first responders must be allowed to perform their duties without hindrance.

Spoljaric noted that the ICRC has teams on the ground in Iran, Israel, and throughout the region, ready to respond to humanitarian needs in collaboration with Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners. Despite these efforts, she acknowledged that humanitarian aid alone cannot address the scale of suffering caused by ongoing conflict. Spoljaric called for political will to achieve peace and prevent further loss of life and destruction.