PM reviews conference’s location final preparations of ‘Palestine is nation’s central issue’



Caretaker Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor inspected today, Saturday, the final preparations for the place and location of the second conference on ‘Palestine is the nation’s central issue,’ which is scheduled to be held during the period from (22-25) Ramadan, under the slogan ‘You are not alone.’

The Chairman of the Supreme Supervisory Committee, Dr. Bin Habtoor, along with his Deputy Chairman of the Supreme National Committee for Supporting Al-Aqsa, Muhammad Muftah, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Muhammad Al-Muaydi, the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Ali Sharaf Al-Din, and the Director of the Prime Minister’s Office, Taha Al-Sufyani, were briefed on the progress of the technical preparations for the venue for the conference, which will be held an elite group of intellectuals, politicians, free activists and scholars from Yemen and various Arab, Islamic and international countries will participate in it.

Dr. Bin Habtoor stated in a media statement following the

visit that the Supreme Supervisory Committee held its last meeting today, during which it approved and reviewed all the reports and work completed by the various technical, scientific, technical, cultural subcommittees, the level of achievement in the technical equipment for the place and location of the conference in the capital, Sana’a.

He praised the role of all the committees and personalities who contributed to the preparation of the conference, and who sought to make this great historical event a success, represented by the holding of the second scientific conference for Palestine as it is the nation’s central issue, and who continued their work throughout the day and night without getting tired or bored until they were able to accomplish everything regarding conference details.

They were accompanied during the visit by the member of the preparatory committee, Abdullah Abu Al-Rijal, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Guidance, Saleh Al-Khawlani, and a number of undersecretaries and officials.

Sou

rce: Yemen News Agency