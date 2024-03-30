Press conference by Health Ministry on aggression and blockade effects on health sector



The Ministry of Public Health and Population organized today,Saturday, a press conference on the effects of the aggression and blockade and its consequences on the health sector, ‘Resilience and Achievements.’

At the conference, in the presence of the Undersecretary for the Care Sector, Dr. Mohammed Al-Mansour, and the Population Sector, Dr. Najib Al-Qobati, the Ministry’s official spokesman, Dr. Anis Al-Asbahi, reviewed what had been accomplished in the health sector during nine years of steadfastness.

He touched on the most important achievements achieved by the Ministry, which included reforming the health sector through structural development, reviewing, updating and issuing laws, policies, strategies, regulations and guides, building the capacity of workers, automating the health system, providing medicines , medical supplies, and enhancing the performance of sub-units, including the Pharmaceutical Authority, the Medical Council, the Health Insurance Authority and the Medical Committee.

Dr. Al-Asbahi

pointed out that, in implementation of the directives of the Revolution Leader , Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, and the head of the Supreme Political Council, to provide free medical services to the poor and needy.

A program for free medical services for poor and needy families was prepared for the second phase to complete the equipping of the Heart Center and Kidney Center in the Revolution Hospital Authority, and the Oncology Center and Liver Center in the Authority. Republican Hospital and Al-Sabeen Hospital, and the establishment of the Pediatric Medicine and Surgery Center at Kuwait University Hospital, which will join the program for free medical services, phase two, with government support and with the participation of the General Authority of Zakat.

He also reviewed the construction interventions , rehabilitation activities and what was accomplished in the Yemeni Council for Medical and Health Specializations, the Medicines and Integrated Services Authority, primary health care, maternal

and newborn health, the physical therapy center, prosthetics, health system automation, evidence, standards and evaluation tools.

The Ministry of Health spokesman touched on the impact of the aggression on the health sector, the destruction of infrastructure and the victims, noting that the number of martyrs and wounded from the beginning of the aggression until March 25, 2024, who arrived at hospitals, was 49,408 civilians, including 15,752 martyrs and 33,656 injured. The number of child martyrs was three thousand and 184 martyrs and the wounded were four thousand and 714, while the number of female martyrs was three thousand , 223 women, and the injured were three thousand and 306 women.

The total number of civilian victims of disabilities reached 14,406 disabled persons, including more than 6,000 children.

He pointed out that the aggression coalition targeted 539 health and administrative facilities in 14 provinces, of which 162 health facilities were completely destroyed and 376 were partially destroye

d, which led to great pressure on the health sector, and more than 55% of health facilities were out of work, and under the siege 45%. Facilities are running minimally.

He reported that the total number of casualties among health personnel reached 69 medical and nursing personnel, including 66 martyrs, and the aggression caused the departure of approximately more than 95% of the medical personnel working in the country, the direct destruction of a medicine factory and two oxygen factories, and the targeting of 100 ambulances by bombing during their operation its medical duties.

Source: Yemen News Agency