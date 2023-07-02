Passport Department at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport Continues Processing Departure Procedures of Pilgrims

The Passport Department at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah is diligently carrying out the departure procedures for pilgrims who have completed their Hajj rituals.

The Passport Department has affirmed its preparedness to handle the departure procedures of pilgrims at all ports. To ensure a seamless process, the passport platforms have been reinforced with additional human resources and advanced technological devices. These measures have been put in place to provide all the necessary services, making the departure of pilgrims a smooth and convenient experience.

Source: Saudi Press Agency