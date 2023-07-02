Agriculture and Irrigation Ministry condemns burning copies of Holy Qur’an in Sweden

The Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, its affiliated bodies and institutions have condemned the crime of extremists burning copies of the Holy Qur’an, with the protection of the Swedish police.

In a statement, the ministry denounced, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the commission of such a crime and racist practices towards Muslims.

The statement considered the clear persistence, the blatant violation, and the repetition of practices offensive to Islam, an encroachment and violation of the freedom of religious beliefs and rituals, as it seeks to fuel hatred, harm human and world peace.

The statement warned against provoking the feelings of Muslims and anti-Islam and escalating hate speech against them under the pretext of supporting freedom of expression.

The Ministry of Agriculture called on Islamic countries to boycott Sweden and its goods, as it is a country that transgresses the sanctity of the Islamic religion and does not respect international laws, treaties, religious beliefs, and supports extremism and terrorism.

Source: Yemen News Agency