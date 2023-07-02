Monday, July 3, 2023
Jazan Border Guards Thwart Smuggling of 60 kg of Khat

jadmin

The land patrols of the Border Guards operating in the Al-Ardah sector, located in Jazan region, successfully foiled a smuggling attempt of 60 kilograms of khat. The legal procedures were promptly carried out, and the confiscated items were handed over to the appropriate authority.

The security authorities strongly urge both citizens and residents to report any information related to drug smuggling activities. They can contact the number (911) in the Makkah, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, or dial the number (999) in other regions of the Kingdom. Alternatively, they can reach out to the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) at the number (995) or via email at 995@gdnc.gov.sa. It is important to note that all reports will be treated with the utmost confidentiality, as emphasized by the GDNC.

–SPA

Source: Saudi Press Agency

