Pakistans Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Tuesday with Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al Khuraiji, who is visiting Pakistan.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest regional and international development and the efforts made in their regard.

They also discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various fields in a way that achieves the aspirations of the two countries and the two peoples.

