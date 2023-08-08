President mourns air force commander martyr Major Gen. Ahmed al-Hamzi

In a solemn official and popular funeral procession, led by His Excellency Field Marshal Mahdi al-Mashat, President of the Supreme Political Council, mourned commander of the Air Force and Air Defense, martyr fighter Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Hamzi, who died in a previous injury, after a life full of giving in serving the country in the armed forces.

The funeral ceremony was attended by supreme political member, Mohammad al-Houthi, Prime Minister Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, Director of the Office of the Presidency of the Republic Ahmed Hamed, a number of ministers, members of the Parliament and Shura councils and a large people of Yemen.

His Excellency the President praised the virtues and sacrifices of martyr al-Hamzi in the face of the US-Saudi-Emirati aggression and its mercenaries and the defense, security and stability of the homeland on various fronts of pride, dignity and heroism.

Al-Mashat stressed that the sacrifices of the martyrs who gave their lives for the sake of Allah and sacrifice for the homeland on various fronts, including the martyr of the homeland and the armed forces, adding the fighter al-Hamzi will remain a source of strength and a place of pride for all the Yemeni people.

He said, “The martyrdom is a great medal and honor that the martyrs obtain for the sake of Allah and the defense of the homeland,” stressing that the aggression’s plots and plans will be shattered on the rock of the steadfastness of the Yemeni people…”

President al-Mashat added, “We are proud of the martyrdom of our men for the sake of Allah and the sacrifice of the homeland, and we are certain that what Yemen is exposed to in terms of aggression and conspiracies will be doomed to failure with the awareness of our people.”

The body of the heroic martyr Maj. Gen. Ahmed al-Hamzi, was transported on a military plane, to be buried in his hometown in al-Hamzat area in Sahar district of Sa’ada province.

Source: Yemen News Agency