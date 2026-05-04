OTC Markets Group Appoints JP Chan to Lead Asia-Pacific Growth in Hong Kong

NEW YORK, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — OTC Markets Group (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for more than 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced the appointment of JP Chan as Senior Vice President and Regional Head, Asia-Pacific. Chan will lead OTC Markets’ regional team out of Hong Kong, overseeing Asia-Pacific, and working with issuers, market participants and investors to efficiently access US capital markets via OTC Markets Group.

Asia-Pacific cross-traded dollar volume on OTC Markets reached $206.6 billion in 2025, up 53.4% year over year and the highest growth rate of any region. The region accounts for more than a third of the company’s $609.5 billion in total international cross-traded volume, which itself represents 88% of OTC Markets’ total dollar volume.

“The world’s investors want access to Asia-Pacific companies, and Asia-Pacific companies want access to U.S. capital. OTC Markets is the infrastructure that connects them. Establishing a permanent presence in Hong Kong, with a team led by JP Chan, is how we make that connection work at the scale this market demands,” said Cromwell Coulson, President and CEO of OTC Markets Group.

Chan has spent more than two decades in Hong Kong building institutional relationships with the CFOs, IROs, and capital markets professionals who are OTC Markets’ core target audience across Asia-Pacific. He most recently served as Sales Director at Visible Alpha covering Greater China and ASEAN, and previously held senior roles at IHS Markit, S&P Capital IQ, Dealogic, and Thomson Reuters. At OTC Markets, he will lead a regional team responsible for issuer development, partner engagement, and data distribution as demand for cross-border market intelligence continues to grow.

“There has never been a more direct path for companies in this region to reach U.S. investors. OTC Markets is that path. My job is to open the door for issuers to connect into the U.S. market and assist APAC investors in accessing global names via our 24×5 markets,” said JP Chan.

Asia-Pacific companies on OTC Markets include Singapore Exchange (SGX), Metaplanet Inc., ranked #2 on the 2026 OTCQX Best 50, and Fortescue Ltd., one of the world’s largest iron ore producers, all quoted on OTCQX Best Market.

The Hong Kong office also anchors OTC Markets’ overnight trading strategy in the region. The investor landscape is shifting and the numbers reflect it: MOON ATS® dollar volume was nearly 6 times higher in Q1 2026 compared to Q4 2025.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market, and Pink Limited Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN, OTC Link NQB, and MOON ATS® are each an SEC-regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC-registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc.

Phone: (212) 896-4428

Email: [email protected]

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9709571