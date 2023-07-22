Orange Jordan, JOPAC sign agreement for cloud storage solutions

Orange Jordan and the Jordan Payments and Clearing Company (JOPAC) on Saturday signed a partnership agreement to provide JOPAC with digital and secure storage solutions. According to a statement by Orange Jordan, the partnership will enable JOPAC, which is the technical arm for the chambers of industry, to transfer critical information technology systems and applications to cloud computing systems, leading to significant reductions in operational costs by scrapping expensive equipment and software in the workplace. The telecommunications company said that, thanks to this partnership, JOPAC will benefit from a more flexible information technology infrastructure, enabling it to respond swiftly to changing market conditions and evolving customer needs. Executive Vice President/Executive Director of the Corporate Sector at Orange Jordan Sami Smeirat said that the partnership made it possible to provide JOPAC with the cloud computing services they need to achieve their strategic goals with high efficiency. For her part, the CEO of JOPAC Maha Bahou stressed that Orange Jordan’s experience in this field allowed their company to provide excellent customer service to achieve its business goals in a more efficient and effective manner.

Source: Jordan News Agency