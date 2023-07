Jordan’s karate team picked up on Saturday a gold medal and two bronze medals at the 19th edition of the Asian Karate Championships which is currently being held in Malaysia. Karateka Muhammad Jaafari won the gold medal, while Abdullah Hammad and Joud Darous each picked up a bronze medal, raising the total of medals the national team won during this championship to five in total; two golds, a silver and two bronzes.

Source: Jordan News Agency