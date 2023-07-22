Ministry, local software company ink agreement to train youth on cybersecurity

The Ministry of Youth and Green Circle Software Company signed on Saturday a joint cooperation agreement to train young people on cybersecurity. According to a ministry’s statement, the agreement, which targets graduates of communications and information technology majors and young people who are interested in cybersecurity within the age group of 20-30 years, was signed by the ministry’s Secretary-General Hussein Jabour, and the company’s the Director General Muhammad Khudari. The agreement aims to introduce young people to the basics of modern technology, boost their knowledge in cybersecurity and its impact on societies and countries and introduce them to the opportunities offered by these emerging technologies, in addition to empowering those who work with young people in cybersecurity.

Source: Jordan News Agency