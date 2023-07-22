  • Date: July 23, 2023
  • Date: July 23, 2023

Ministry, local software company ink agreement to train youth on cybersecurity

The Ministry of Youth and Green Circle Software Company signed on Saturday a joint cooperation agreement to train young people on cybersecurity. According to a ministry’s statement, the agreement, which targets graduates of communications and information technology majors and young people who are interested in cybersecurity within the age group of 20-30 years, was signed by the ministry’s Secretary-General Hussein Jabour, and the company’s the Director General Muhammad Khudari. The agreement aims to introduce young people to the basics of modern technology, boost their knowledge in cybersecurity and its impact on societies and countries and introduce them to the opportunities offered by these emerging technologies, in addition to empowering those who work with young people in cybersecurity.

Source: Jordan News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2023, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages