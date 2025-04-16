NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) between July 30, 2024 and January 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 14, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Intellia securities […]
Read more
NTLA DEADLINE ALERT: ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important April 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action – NTLA
NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTLA) between July 30, 2024 and January 8, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 14, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Intellia securities […]
Recent Post