MRK DEADLINE MONDAY: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages Merck & Co., Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important April 14 Deadline in Securities Class Action – MRK

NEW YORK, April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) between February 3, 2022 and February 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), of the important April 14, 2025 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Merck […]
