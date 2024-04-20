Ministry of Social Development, Family Marks Qatar Family Day

The Ministry of Social Development and Family, in cooperation with the Museum of Islamic Art, on Saturday celebrated Qatar Family Day, observed on April 15 of each year, as part of its keenness to revive the value and role of families in achieving the pillars of community development.

On the occasion, Director of Family Development at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Dhabia Al Maqbali underlined the importance of marking the day as an important occasion and social initiative.

This day reflects the priority and importance that the Family Development Department in the Ministry of Social Development and Family attaches to the family, she said noting that Qatar Family Day highlights the efforts of social institutions in supporting and developing community construction and growth, in accordance with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the state’s national development strategy.

According to AL Meqbali, the Ministry of Social Development and Family organized several events on this occasion, including a se

ries of recreational activities and events that champion cohesion between family members, and educating society about the importance of the family’s role in raising young people and promoting social cohesion.

Source: Qatar News Agency