Amman International Summer Shopping Festival to kick off next Thursday-IPCO

Activities of the 21st Amman International Summer Shopping Festival are scheduled to kick off next Thursday, at Jordan International Exhibition Center in Mecca Mall, under auspices of Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi. Large local industrial companies and international firms from Palestine, Iran, Pakistan, Egypt and Syria, will participate in the festival, which is organized by International Promoters Company for Marketing and Exhibitions (IPCO). The 10-day event, which will open its doors from 4pm until 11am, features multiple exhibits, primarily food industries, furniture, clothes and accessories, plastic and chemical industries (detergents), antiques and gifts. In a statement Saturday, IPCO general manager, Raed Abu Sa’ada, said entry to the festival venues will be free of charge, adding that direct sales service is provided to its visitors, in addition to distributing gifts and prizes, and holding competitions and activities for children. The festival, which will be held on an area of 11,000 square meters, is a “key” shopping and entertainment exhibition held locally, as it provides an opportunity for the Kingdom’s Arab guests, Jordanian expatriates and residents to see high development and competitiveness of the local industry, according to Abu Sa’ada. The festival, he noted, brings together “major” local, Arab and international industry companies in a single place, which constitutes a “true” opportunity for businesspeople to meet factory owners and merchants, learn about their products and establish inter-commercial partnerships. He said such events contribute to promoting the local industry and the Kingdom’s business and investment environment and strengthening its role as a “distinguished” destination for family tourism, especially from the Arab Gulf countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency