Ministerial meeting on Renaissance Dam concludes with no progress

The trilateral ministerial meeting on the Renaissance Dam concluded without achieving significant progress, according to the Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation spokesperson Mohamed Ghanem. The negotiating round, which was held in Addis Ababa, on September 23 and 24, with the participation of negotiating delegations from Egypt, Sudan, and Ethiopia, saw an Ethiopian tendency to retreat from the internationally agreed-upon technical arrangements that would meet Ethiopian interests in connection with the Renaissance Dam without violating the rights and interests of the two downstream countries, Ghanem said Sunday in a statement. He added that the Egyptian delegation seeks by negotiating, to reach a legally binding agreement on the rules for filling and operating the Renaissance Dam, in a way that preserves Egypt’s national interests, protects its water security and water uses, and at the same time achieves the interests of the three countries, including the declared Ethiopian interests.

Source: Jordan News Agency