Lower House Speaker attends 93 Saudi National Day celebration

Lower House Speaker, Ahmed Safadi, on Sunday attended the celebration of the Saudi Embassy in Amman on 93 Saudi National Day. The celebration was attended by Saudi Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef bin Bandar Al-Sudairi, current and former officials, and ambassadors accredited to the Royal Court. Safadi lauded the deep-rooted, strong and historical ties between the two countries and peoples under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz. “In order to bolster the close ties with Saudi Arabia, we were honored to host the Chairman of the Saudi Shura Council, Dr. Abdullah Al ash-Sheikh, two weeks ago and prior to that we were received with generous hospitality in Riyadh, to emphasize the depth of relations between the two countries, and the importance of joint parliamentary coordination to serve our nation’s central causes, and today as we join Saudis who are celebrating the Saudi National Day, we highly appreciate the great efforts made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in serving the Two Holy Mosques, and the great services it provides to pilgrims”, Safadi added. “We always underline that the security and stability of Jordan and Saudi Arabia are indivisible, and we have common aspirations that were recently demonstrated by the Arab Summit in Jeddah, which Jordan was keen to attend with the highest representation, as it was attended by His Majesty the King and HRH the Crown Prince attended, in order to make the summit’s goals successful in restoring Arab solidarity, Safadi concluded. For his part, the Saudi ambassador said: “Today we celebrate the 93rd National Day for the Unification of Saudi Arabia, in light of the everlasting, deep and solid Saudi-Jordanian relations, as relations are close between the two brotherly countries, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, His Majesty King Abdullah II, and HRH Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II”. He added that relations between the two countries’ leaderships and governments took a distinct and well-established path, which resulted in a lasting agreement between the common interests of the two kingdoms, and was distinguished by its deep-rooted heritage that transcends all concepts and dimensions of interests and determinants, based on credibility and clarity. “This year, we celebrate this occasion, which will remain immortal in history, under the slogan “We Dream and Achieve,” inspired by dreams that have become close and realistic as they were clearly reflected in huge projects that the Kingdom bet on in Saudi Vision 2030. This has consolidated its strength and position to continue providing its important role at all levels,” Al-Sudairi concluded.

Source: Jordan News Agency