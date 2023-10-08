Minister of Health Heads Kingdom’s Delegation to the 70th Session of the WHO Regional Committee for Eastern Mediterranean

The Minister of Health, Fahad bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, will lead the Kingdom’s delegation in the upcoming seventieth session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean. The meetings will commence tomorrow at the WHO Regional Office in Cairo and will revolve around the theme ‘Together for a Healthier Future’. This significant event is set to last until October 12.

The session is scheduled to address several themes and topics that represent the most important challenges facing public health in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.

A final report will be presented to Member States on the progress, achievements and challenges in implementing Saudi Vision 2023, as well as enhancing public health preparedness for mass gatherings in the Region, and the new candidate for the position of WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean will be announced.

Source: Saudi Press Agency