Custodian of Two Holy Mosques Receives Written Message from Transitional President of Burkina Faso

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, received a written message from Transitional President Ibrahim Traore of Burkina Faso concerning the relationship between the two countries and ways to improve coordination on matters of mutual interest.

During his visit to Riyadh today, the High Representative and Special Adviser to the Transitional President of Burkina Faso handed a message to Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah.

The two sides discussed regional and international issues and their efforts to address them.

The meeting was attended by the Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud Al-Sati.

Source: Saudi Press Agency